Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

18th April 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeArticlesIncentives every now and then, but still no housing
Articles

Incentives every now and then, but still no housing

By Nigel Howarth
Unprecedented affordable housing crisis facing Cyprus
Photo credit PIO. President Nikos Christodoulides lays the foundation stone for a new social housing development in Larnaca.

In Cyprus, housing remains a pressing issue. While the government continues to roll out new incentive schemes and planning tweaks every few months, the core problem remains unchanged: there simply aren’t enough homes.

Despite the flurry of announcements, residents still struggle to find affordable housing, and experts warn that the situation is only getting worse.

Too many promises, not enough results

Property developers, students, and international investors are all chasing the same shrinking pool of housing stock. Meanwhile, government policies appear reactive and inconsistent. The frequent revisions to housing incentives are raising eyebrows, with many calling for a more stable, long-term strategy.

Poly Kourousides, President of the Cyprus Association of Property Valuers, recently spoke on SIGMA’s Mesimeri kai Kati, shedding light on the government’s latest efforts — and their shortcomings.

According to Kourousides, the amended Housing Incentive Scheme approved by the Cabinet is less a product of strategic foresight and more a reaction to earlier failures. “The essence of the policies is correct,” he said. “We need more supply to bring prices down. But the incentives offered so far just haven’t been attractive enough to developers.”

What’s new in the latest housing incentive scheme?

Here are the key changes:

  • Wider application areas: The scheme now includes Commercial and Tourist Zones where residential development is permitted.
  • Expanded eligibility: Certain areas within the Policy Statement that border Local Plans are now included.
  • Higher building allowances: The allowable building coefficient rises to 35% (from 30%) where incentive combinations apply.
  • Smaller minimum plot sizes: In zones with a building factor below 100%, the required land area drops from 3,000 sqm. to 2,000 sqm.

These may sound promising, but as Kourousides noted that, many of these adjustments reflect feedback that was given from day one – and largely ignored. “We warned early on that requiring such large plots wasn’t realistic, especially within city limits.”

Universities are coming – but where will students live?

Adding to the pressure: new universities are setting up in Cyprus, and they’re bringing thousands of students with them. This means skyrocketing demand for accommodation – but again, no solid plans to meet it.

“We’re just hoping the private sector decides to build student flats or dormitories,” said Kourousides. “But even if they do, that takes 2–3 years. We need action now.”

His association is recommending that universities house at least 10–15% of their student body in dedicated student residences — a move that could ease the burden on the private rental market.

Who’s getting priced out?

Cyprus’ property market is heating up again. Falling interest rates and the easing of conflict in Israel are drawing investors – especially Israelis – back to the island. Land Registry stats show a 15% jump in property activity in just the first three months of the year.

The downside? More demand means higher prices. And many Cypriots are being left behind.

“We estimate that around 30% of our fellow citizens won’t be able to buy or rent a home,” warned Kourousides. “That’s the unfortunate reality for the years ahead.”

Global challenges, local impact

And it’s not just internal issues causing concern. The global economy, trade tensions, and geopolitical events are having knock-on effects in Cyprus too.

“Nothing happens in isolation anymore,” said Kourousides. “We’re part of a global market. When Europe feels economic pressure, Cyprus does too.”

Final thoughts on housing

The housing situation in Cyprus isn’t just about bricks and mortar – it’s about long-term planning, social equity, and adapting to a rapidly changing economic landscape.

If the country wants to avoid a full-blown housing crisis, now is the time for consistent, coordinated action. Because right now, it seems like the only thing increasing faster than property prices… is confusion.

(Translated and summarised from the Greek article in Economy Today)

Previous article
What impact will trade war have on property market?

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

What impact will trade war have on property market?

Articles

Cyprus’ housing shortage crisis: causes & possible solutions

Articles

Housing crisis in Cyprus & EU affordability concerns

Articles

Stop vulture attacks on trapped buyers

Articles

Cyprus real estate market gaining strength

Articles

Cyprus’ silent expat exodus

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1757
RUB
0.0109
CNY
0.1253
CHF
1.0594

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025