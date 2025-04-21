Building permits fell 4.8% in 2024

The number of building permits issued in 2024 fell 4.8% compared to the number issued in 2023, according to figures released by CySTAT.

During the period from January to December 2024, a total of 6,827 building permits were authorised, compared to 7,170 in the same period of the previous year.

Of these, 4,706 permits related to residential buildings, while 1,066 were issued for non-residential structures.

Additionally, 390 permits were granted for civil engineering works, 496 for the division of plots, and 169 for road construction. Notably, the categories showing the most significant declines were those for plot division and road construction, which dropped by 13.3% and 24.6% respectively.

Despite the fall in the number of permits, the total covered area increased marginally by 1.2%, while the total value of the permits remained largely unchanged.

From 1st July 2024, responsibility for issuing building permits was officially transferred from the municipalities and district administration offices to the newly established Local Government Organisations (LGOs). Since then, the permit application process has been handled via the new integrated digital platform, “Ippodamos“.

In December 2024 alone, 385 building permits were issued, compared to 587 in December 2023—marking a notable year-on-year drop of 34.4%. The total value of these December permits amounted to €181.4 million, with a total area of 144.9 thousand square metres. These permits allow for the construction of 745 new housing units.

Overall, while construction activity remains relatively steady in terms of value and area, the decline in the number of permits – particularly in infrastructure-related categories – reflects a cautious trend in the sector during 2024.