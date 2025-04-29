Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

29th April 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersTrapped buyers protection extended to end July
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Trapped buyers protection extended to end July

By Editorial
Trapped buyers given a fresh lifeline.

Trapped buyers have been given a fresh lifeline, as Cyprus’ banks have agreed to extend the freeze on property sales and repossessions until the end of July 2025, according to Kathimerini’s Panayiotis Rougalas.

In a letter to Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, the Cyprus Banks Association confirmed the move. The association’s director general, Michael Kammas, said that this final extension will give buyers more breathing room, provided they acted in good faith when purchasing their property.

The freeze applies to those who have officially filed a Trapped Buyer Application, a move designed to protect individuals caught up in complicated property deals where, through no fault of their own, their ownership remains in limbo.

This decision comes after DISY MP and chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee, Nikos Tornaritis, wrote to banks and credit-acquiring companies (vulture funds) earlier this month asking them to extend the sales freeze.

While this is positive news for trapped buyers, a permanent fix is also on the horizon. The Ministry of Interior is finalizing a bill aimed at solving the issue once and for all. The draft legislation has already been sent to the House of Representatives for review.

It’s worth remembering that banks and credit companies had voluntarily agreed back in September 2024 to halt sales involving trapped buyers. Initially, this pause was set to expire at the end of 2024, but it was later extended to the end of April 2025. With the latest decision, buyers now have until July 31, 2025, to catch their breath, giving lawmakers more time to roll out permanent protections.

(This article was first published in Knews 28 April 2025)

Previous article
Future of golden passport schemes hangs in the balance
Next article
ECJ rules golden passport schemes illegal

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

ECJ rules golden passport schemes illegal

Articles

Future of golden passport schemes hangs in the balance

Property Sales

Cyprus property transactions hit new heights

Legal Matters

Vulture funds attacked by MPs

Latest News & Updates

Property sector criticised unfairly for the actions of a few

Legal Matters

New law proposal aims to protect property buyers

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1757
RUB
0.0109
CNY
0.1253
CHF
1.0594

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025