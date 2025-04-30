Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

30th April 2025
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersGovernment cracks down on unlicensed short-term rentals
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Government cracks down on unlicensed short-term rentals

By Souzana Psara
short-term rentals in Cyprus

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism reminded property owners that anyone operating short-term rentals without a registration permit is committing an offence and, if convicted, faces a fine of up to €5,000 or a prison sentence of up to one year.

With the tourist season already under way, the Deputy Ministry stressed the obligation for all owners offering short-term rentals to ensure they are registered in the rental unit license process.

According to the announcement, those who continue to advertise or rent out properties without securing the necessary registration and permit are guilty of an offence and could face both a fine and imprisonment.

The renewed call forms part of ongoing efforts to bring the sector into full compliance, providing authorities with a clearer picture of the market while addressing growing concerns from the hotel industry over unfair competition from unregulated short-term rentals.

Specifically, under the ‘Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations Law‘, owners and managers of self-catering accommodation units, including villas, houses, and apartments, may only advertise or rent properties if they have registered with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

They must also obtain a registration permit, complete with a registration number.

This number must be clearly indicated in any advertisements, promotions, or transactions related to the accommodation.

Registration is carried out through the Deputy Ministry’s website, where property owners can submit their application and obtain their registration certificate.

According to the announcement, operating without a valid permit, or continuing to operate after a permit has been revoked, constitutes an offence.

Upon conviction, individuals are similarly liable to a fine of up to €5,000, a prison term of up to one year, or both.

In addition, if the violation continues after conviction, a further fine of up to €200 per day may be imposed.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data presented to parliament, as of the end of February, a total of 8,248 accommodations were registered in the short-term rental registry, with a further 1,275 applications still pending examination.

CM

Previous article
ECJ rules golden passport schemes illegal
Next article
Repossessed homes auctioned at 27% below market value

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

Repossessed homes auctioned at 27% below market value

Legal Matters

ECJ rules golden passport schemes illegal

Legal Matters

Trapped buyers protection extended to end July

Articles

Future of golden passport schemes hangs in the balance

Property Sales

Cyprus property transactions hit new heights

Legal Matters

Vulture funds attacked by MPs

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1757
RUB
0.0109
CNY
0.1253
CHF
1.0594

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2025