Government cracks down on unlicensed short-term rentals

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism reminded property owners that anyone operating short-term rentals without a registration permit is committing an offence and, if convicted, faces a fine of up to €5,000 or a prison sentence of up to one year.

With the tourist season already under way, the Deputy Ministry stressed the obligation for all owners offering short-term rentals to ensure they are registered in the rental unit license process.

According to the announcement, those who continue to advertise or rent out properties without securing the necessary registration and permit are guilty of an offence and could face both a fine and imprisonment.

The renewed call forms part of ongoing efforts to bring the sector into full compliance, providing authorities with a clearer picture of the market while addressing growing concerns from the hotel industry over unfair competition from unregulated short-term rentals.

Specifically, under the ‘Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations Law‘, owners and managers of self-catering accommodation units, including villas, houses, and apartments, may only advertise or rent properties if they have registered with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

They must also obtain a registration permit, complete with a registration number.

This number must be clearly indicated in any advertisements, promotions, or transactions related to the accommodation.

Registration is carried out through the Deputy Ministry’s website, where property owners can submit their application and obtain their registration certificate.

According to the announcement, operating without a valid permit, or continuing to operate after a permit has been revoked, constitutes an offence.

Upon conviction, individuals are similarly liable to a fine of up to €5,000, a prison term of up to one year, or both.

In addition, if the violation continues after conviction, a further fine of up to €200 per day may be imposed.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data presented to parliament, as of the end of February, a total of 8,248 accommodations were registered in the short-term rental registry, with a further 1,275 applications still pending examination.