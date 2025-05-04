Cyprus property sales edge up in April

Cyprus’ property market continued to show resilience this April, with a slight increase in overall sales compared to the same month in 2024. Despite minor fluctuations in some districts, the broader outlook for 2025 remains cautiously optimistic.

April 2025 property sales overview

A total of 1,404 property sales, as recorded by the number of sales contracts deposited at Land Registry offices, were recorded in April 2025 – a 3% increase on the 1,366 sales reported in April 2024. While this growth is encouraging, it’s worth noting that two districts experienced a dip in activity.

One contributing factor to the slowdown could be the timing of Easter. In 2025, both Orthodox and Western Churches observed Easter on Sunday, 20 April – a conjunction that may have temporarily dampened market activity during April.

Property sales by district – April 2025

Limassol : 461 sales (up 5%)

: 461 sales (up 5%) Nicosia : 354 sales (up 15%)

: 354 sales (up 15%) Paphos : 238 sales ( down 6% )

: 238 sales ( ) Larnaca : 275 sales ( down 11% )

: 275 sales ( ) Famagusta: 76 sales (up 33%)

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (April)

Year-to-date performance

Encouragingly, the first four months of 2025 show solid growth across all districts when compared to the same period last year:

Limassol : 1,756 sales (up 12%)

: 1,756 sales (up 12%) Nicosia : 1,286 sales (up 4%)

: 1,286 sales (up 4%) Larnaca : 1,185 sales (up 15%)

: 1,185 sales (up 15%) Paphos : 1,067 sales (up 6%)

: 1,067 sales (up 6%) Famagusta: 247 sales (up 12%)

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

2025 outlook: cautious optimism amid change

The Cypriot property market is expected to maintain its steady momentum throughout 2025. While headwinds such as high borrowing costs and global economic uncertainty persist, several factors are helping to sustain growth.

Larnaca is quickly emerging as a market hotspot, thanks in part to major infrastructure investments like the Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal redevelopment and a wave of foreign interest. Limassol continues to dominate in terms of volume, while Nicosia shows consistent growth, particularly in the commercial real estate sector.

Easing inflation and further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank could further support demand, especially among domestic buyers.