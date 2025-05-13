Cyprus property market update – April 2025

Following our previous update, we can now share a more detailed breakdown of the Cyprus property market in April 2025, based on recently released data from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

A total of 1,404 properties were sold, marking a 3% increase compared to April 2024, when 1,366 transactions were recorded.

Let’s take a closer look at how the market performed across different segments and districts.

Domestic property market

Sales to Cypriot buyers in April were virtually unchanged compared to the same month last year, with 852 transactions registered, only slightly down from 855 in April 2024.

April 2025 domestic sales by district

Limassol : 268 (down 17% )

: 268 (down ) Nicosia : 303 (up 16%)

: 303 (up 16%) Paphos : 96 (up 32%)

: 96 (up 32%) Larnaca : 145 (down 13% )

: 145 (down ) Famagusta: 40 (up 33%)

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (April)



While some regions like Limassol and Larnaca experienced declines, Nicosia and Paphos posted impressive gains.

Domestic sales year-to-date (Jan–Apr 2025)

So far in 2025, the domestic market has shown overall growth, with 3,318 sales, an 11% increase on the 3,001 recorded during the same period in 2024.

Limassol : 1,091 (up 6%)

: 1,091 (up 6%) Nicosia : 1,091 (up 17%)

: 1,091 (up 17%) Paphos : 360 (no change)

: 360 (no change) Larnaca : 654 (up 17%)

: 654 (up 17%) Famagusta: 122 (up 9%)

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Overseas property market

Sales to foreign buyers, including both EU and non-EU nationals, reached 522 in April, an 8% rise from 511 in April 2024.

April 2025 overseas sales by district

Limassol : 193 (up 65%)

: 193 (up 65%) Nicosia : 51 (up 11%)

: 51 (up 11%) Paphos : 142 (down 21% )

: 142 (down ) Larnaca : 130 (down 8% )

: 130 (down ) Famagusta: 36 (up 33%)

Limassol saw a substantial spike, while Paphos and Larnaca dipped slightly.

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (April)



Overseas sales year-to-date (Jan–Apr 2025)

Foreign demand remains robust, with 2,223 transactions, up 13% from the 1,962 recorded in the first four months of 2024.

Limassol : 665 (up 25%)

: 665 (up 25%) Nicosia : 195 (up 4%)

: 195 (up 4%) Paphos : 707 (up 6%)

: 707 (up 6%) Larnaca : 531 (up 13%)

: 531 (up 13%) Famagusta: 125 (up 15%)

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

EU buyers in the overseas market

Overseas sales to EU citizens rose 28% in April, with 186 properties sold compared to 145 in April 2024.

April 2025 EU sales by district

Limassol : 58 (up 132%)

: 58 (up 132%) Nicosia : 26 (down 7% )

: 26 (down ) Paphos : 56 (up 8%)

: 56 (up 8%) Larnaca : 31 (up 3%)

: 31 (up 3%) Famagusta: 15 (up 88%)

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (April)



EU sales year-to-date (Jan–Apr 2025)

EU nationals accounted for 724 property purchases; a 29% increase compared to 561 in the same period last year.

Limassol : 183 (up 38%)

: 183 (up 38%) Nicosia : 92 (down 6% )

: 92 (down ) Paphos : 251 (up 41%)

: 251 (up 41%) Larnaca : 131 (up 18%)

: 131 (up 18%) Famagusta: 67 (up 56%)

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Non-EU buyers in the overseas market

Sales to non-EU citizens remained steady in April, with 366 properties sold, identical to the number recorded in April 2024.

April 2025 non-EU sales by district

Limassol : 135 (up 47%)

: 135 (up 47%) Nicosia : 25 (up 39%)

: 25 (up 39%) Paphos : 86 (down 32% )

: 86 (down ) Larnaca : 99 (down 10% )

: 99 (down ) Famagusta: 21 (up 11%)

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (April)



Non-EU sales year-to-date (Jan–Apr 2025)

Year-to-date, sales to non-EU nationals reached 1,499, reflecting a 7% increase over the 1,388 recorded in the same period last year.

Limassol : 482 (up 21%)

: 482 (up 21%) Nicosia : 103 (up 16%)

: 103 (up 16%) Paphos : 456 (down 6% )

: 456 (down ) Larnaca : 400 (up 11%)

: 400 (up 11%) Famagusta: 58 (down 12% )

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Market segment overview

An interesting observation emerges from the data: in Paphos, non-EU buyers alone outnumber domestic buyers – a clear indication of the district’s enduring popularity with international investors and holiday home seekers.

Market Segment Summary Analysis Year-to-Date



Analysis of the Department of Lands and Surveys data further illustrate the shifting dynamics of Cyprus’ property market from 2008 through 2025, as well as the growing influence of international buyers in shaping regional property trends.

Contracts Deposited 2008 to 2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Conclusion

The Cypriot property market continues to show resilience and diversity in 2025. While some districts are experiencing minor fluctuations, the broader trend is one of growth and increased foreign interest, particularly from EU citizens and non-EU nationals targeting Limassol, Paphos, and Larnaca.