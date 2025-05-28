Property and construction firms top Cyprus political donations

Between 2016 and 2021, property development and construction companies emerged as the leading source of corporate donations to political parties in Cyprus, according to an analysis by the Audit Office.

The study, which examined contributions exceeding €1,000, revealed that these sectors were responsible for over a quarter (25.52%) of all corporate political contributions during the five-year period.

These companies donated to all major political parties except for the Greens, underlining the broad political reach of the construction and property industries.

Corporate donations by sector

Coming in second were trade and manufacturing firms, which accounted for 15.52% of donations, followed by companies involved in investment management and consultancy services, contributing 9.35%.

Other notable sectors included:

Financial services : 6.02%

: 6.02% Investment activities : 4.71%

: 4.71% Accounting and tax services : 4.65%

: 4.65% Alcohol production and distribution : 4.39%

: 4.39% Shipping : 2.95%

: 2.95% Technology and information systems : 2.92%

: 2.92% Gaming and lottery : 2.85%

: 2.85% Mining : 2.69%

: 2.69% Energy: 2.28%

Smaller contributions came from general services (2.10%), hospitality (1.93%), renewable energy (1.5%), tourism (0.62%), management services (0.51%), betting (0.22%), education (0.18%), and real estate services (0.07%).

Party-specific donation trends

The Audit Office also highlighted sector-specific donation patterns across different political parties:

Democratic Rally (DISY): Received its highest share of corporate donations – 23.55% from development and construction firms.

Received its highest share of corporate donations – 23.55% from development and construction firms. AKEL (Communist Party): Trade and manufacturing companies were the largest contributors at 30.66%.

Trade and manufacturing companies were the largest contributors at 30.66%. Democratic Party (DIKO): Mirroring the far-right ELAM , 29.97% of DIKO’s corporate donations came from property and construction, while ELAM saw a staggering 74.07% from the same sector.

Mirroring the far-right , 29.97% of DIKO’s corporate donations came from property and construction, while ELAM saw a staggering 74.07% from the same sector. EDEK (Socialist Party): Shipping companies topped their donation list at 30.12%.

Shipping companies topped their donation list at 30.12%. DIPA (Centre-right): Received the highest proportion (37.82%) from property development and construction.

Received the highest proportion (37.82%) from property development and construction. Movement of Ecologists-Citizens’ Cooperation (Greens): Notably, construction and property development did not feature among the top sectors. Instead, the party received most of its corporate donations (36.20%) from gaming and lottery companies.

The Audit Office based its findings on official donation registers maintained by the political parties, supplementing these with further research using the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property and online sources to classify donations by sector.

This analysis sheds light on the strong influence of certain industries, particularly property and construction, on the political landscape in Cyprus, raising questions about the nature and impact of corporate involvement in party funding.