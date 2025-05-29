Political parties react to Auditor General’s report

Cyprus’ political landscape was once again stirred this week as the findings of the Auditor General’s latest report on party finances came under scrutiny.

Political parties have reacted to the revelations, some welcoming the recommendations, others defending their practices, and a few launching broader critiques of the system itself. While improvements over previous years were noted, the report has clearly reignited the debate over transparency, accountability, and political funding in Cyprus.

AKEL: dismisses CIP involvement, embraces reforms

In response to the Auditor General’s findings, AKEL issued a statement affirming that it has already taken significant corrective steps. The party categorically rejected any implication of involvement in the controversial Cyprus Investment Programme (CIP).

The report made several observations regarding AKEL’s financial practices, particularly on the proper submission of consolidated financial statements, the appointment of the appropriate approving bodies, and the management of donations within legal limits.

AKEL clarified that past excesses in donation limits from individuals were linked to a discontinued practice, whereby MPs donated their full salaries to the party and were then paid by the party itself; a system phased out by June 2021.

As for donations linked to CIP, AKEL stated that the two individuals who donated a total of €15,000 did so nearly three years after receiving citizenship and that the donations were unrelated to the programme. No corporate donations tied to these individuals were identified, and companies that did contribute had long-standing affiliations with the party.

The party also underlined that significant progress had been made since 2012–2015 in applying accounting standards. However, AKEL criticised the legislative framework itself, calling it overly bureaucratic and often impractical.

DIPA: transparent finances, clean record

AleKos Tryfonides, Parliamentary Representative of the Democratic Alignment (DIPA), defended his party’s financial integrity during a public broadcast. He highlighted that DIPA had no involvement in any corruption scandals, as confirmed by the report.

Tryfonides noted that all contributions — whether from individuals or legal entities — are recorded and publicly available on the party’s website. Until January 2022, DIPA operated entirely without state funding, relying solely on its own resources. The party’s annual donations remain among the lowest of all parliamentary parties.

Emphasising the party’s ethos, Tryfonides stated that DIPA does not align political decisions with financial interests. He also revealed that DIPA had engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Audit Office to enhance financial transparency and reiterated the party’s proposals for institutional reform, including banning MPs from holding other professional roles.

“It’s time to put an end to past bad practices,” he declared, urging MPs to fully commit to their parliamentary responsibilities.

The Green Party: clean, transparent, and committed

The Cyprus Green Party welcomed the Auditor General’s report, which confirmed the party’s full transparency and lack of involvement in the CIP. According to the findings, the Greens were the only political group not to receive donations from naturalised individuals or companies involved in the scheme.

The party proudly pointed out that it had the lowest percentage of private company donations among all political parties, contrasting this with other parties that allegedly received funds from entities with questionable backgrounds.

While acknowledging minor technical irregularities and older procedural oversights of little financial significance, the Greens affirmed these have since been resolved. From 2023 onwards, they have implemented internal audit mechanisms, upgraded accounting systems, introduced statutory changes, and now maintain named donation registers with receipts issued for all contributions.

The party reiterated its long-standing commitment to public accountability, urging others to follow suit and face scrutiny rather than deflect criticism.

Volt Cyprus: fierce criticism, call for a new era

Volt, though not covered in the latest audit period (2016–2021), used the findings to mount a scathing attack on the political establishment. The movement criticised parties that, while publicly defending the nation’s credibility, were allegedly benefiting from programmes that tarnished Cyprus’s international reputation.

Referring to the sale of citizenships to fugitives and individuals facing criminal charges, as well as breaches of EU law, Volt claimed these actions were motivated by personal and partisan gain.

The statement concluded with a call for collective civic responsibility and a renewed vision for a better Cyprus, one deserving of its people.

As these developments unfold, it’s evident that the push for greater transparency and political accountability in Cyprus is far from over. With varying degrees of acceptance and resistance, the Auditor General’s report has not only exposed the financial practices of parties but also tested their commitment to public trust.