Cyprus property sales analysis – May 2025

Following our monthly update on property sales yesterday, we now dive deeper into the Cyprus property market’s performance in May 2025, as revealed by the latest figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The market recorded a total of 1,664 property sale contracts deposited across the island’s Land Registry offices – a notable 30% increase compared to May 2024’s 1,268 transactions. Here’s a comprehensive look at how both domestic and international segments contributed to this momentum.

Domestic property market on the rise

The local property market continued its upward trajectory in May, with 1,055 contracts filed by Cypriot buyers – up 35% from 780 in May 2024, with all districts reporting gains.

May 2025 domestic sales by district

Limassol : 341 (+17%)

: 341 (+17%) Nicosia : 322 (+31%)

: 322 (+31%) Larnaca : 236 (+66%)

: 236 (+66%) Paphos : 110 (+38%)

: 110 (+38%) Famagusta: 40 (+109%)

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (May)

Domestic sales year-to-date (Jan–May 2025)

Overall, 4,373 sales have been registered in the domestic market so far in 2025 – a 16% increase from the 3,781 recorded during the same period last year, with all districts reporting gains.

Limassol : 1,432 (+8%)

: 1,432 (+8%) Nicosia : 1,413 (+20%)

: 1,413 (+20%) Larnaca : 890 (+27%)

: 890 (+27%) Paphos : 470 (+7%)

: 470 (+7%) Famagusta: 168 (+25%)

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Overseas market: solid demand from EU & non-EU buyers

Foreign buyers also continued to show strong interest in Cyprus real estate, buying 589 properties in May – up 21% compared to 488 in May 2024, with all districts reporting gains apart from Nicosia.

May 2025 overseas sales by district

Paphos : 194 (+48%)

: 194 (+48%) Limassol : 184 (+20%)

: 184 (+20%) Larnaca : 133 (+4%)

: 133 (+4%) Nicosia : 47 (?2%)

: 47 (?2%) Famagusta: 31 (+11%)

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (May)



Overseas sales year-to-date (Jan–May 2025)

A total of 2,812 sales by foreign buyers have been recorded so far in 2025 – a 15% increase from 2,450 over the same period last year, with all districts reporting gains.

Limassol : 849 (+24%)

: 849 (+24%) Nicosia : 242 (+3%)

: 242 (+3%) Paphos : 901 (+13%)

: 901 (+13%) Larnaca : 664 (+11%)

: 664 (+11%) Famagusta: 156 (+14%)

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Spotlight on EU buyers

The EU segment saw a robust 17% increase in May, with 184 sales compared to 157 a year earlier. Falls in sales in Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta were more than outweighed by increased sales in Limassol and Paphos.

May 2025 EU buyer sales by district

Limassol : 68 (+94%)

: 68 (+94%) Paphos : 48 (+4%)

: 48 (+4%) Larnaca : 36 (?10%)

: 36 (?10%) Nicosia : 21 (?5%)

: 21 (?5%) Famagusta: 11 (?21%)

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (May)



EU Buyer sales year-to-date (Jan–May 2025)

Sales to EU nationals reached 724 so far this year – up 29% from 561 in the same period of 2024, with all districts reporting gains except for Nicosia.

Limassol : 183 (+38%)

: 183 (+38%) Nicosia : 92 (?6%)

: 92 (?6%) Paphos : 251 (+41%)

: 251 (+41%) Larnaca : 131 (+18%)

: 131 (+18%) Famagusta: 67 (+56%)

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Spotlight on non-EU buyers

Sales to non-EU citizens also performed well, rising 22% in May to 405 compared to 331 in May 2024, with all districts reporting gains with the exception of Limassol.

May 2025 non-EU buyer sales by district

Limassol : 166 (-2%)

: 166 (-2%) Nicosia : 226 (no change)

: 226 (no change) Paphos : 146 (+72%)

: 146 (+72%) Larnaca : 97 (+10%)

: 97 (+10%) Famagusta: 20 (+43%)

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (April)



Non-EU buyer sales year-to-date (Jan–May 2025)

Year-to-date sales reached 1,904, reflecting a 10% increase from 1,730 in the same period last year, with all districts reporting gains apart from Famagusta.

Limassol : 598 (+16%)

: 598 (+16%) Nicosia : 129 (+12%)

: 129 (+12%) Paphos : 602 (+5%)

: 602 (+5%) Larnaca : 497 (+11%)

: 497 (+11%) Famagusta: 78 (-3%)

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Market insights: key trends to watch

One standout insight from this month’s data is that non-EU buyers continue to outnumber domestic buyers in Paphos, highlighting the district’s ongoing appeal to international investors and those seeking holiday homes.

With strong gains across almost every district and buyer category, Cyprus continues to cement its position as a property investment destination in the Mediterranean for overseas investors.

But, as we reported earlier, young Cypriots are finding it much harder to rent, let alone buy, particularly in the coastal areas of Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca. And for many, the sense that their country is being sold off – piece by piece – is no longer just rhetoric – it’s a reality.

Market Segment Summary Analysis Year-to-Date

Contracts Deposited 2008 to 2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Conclusion

The Cyprus property market in May 2025 reflects continued strength and broad-based growth. Both domestic and international demand are climbing, with especially strong performances in Larnaca, Paphos, and Limassol. Whether it’s local confidence or foreign interest driving purchases, the numbers tell a clear story – Cyprus real estate remains vibrant and resilient.

However, the Cyprus Mail recently published a video exploring whether Greek Cypriots in Nicosia believed too much of the island’s land was being sold to foreigners, and how they felt about the situation.

Stay tuned for regular updates and insights as we track how the rest of 2025 unfolds.