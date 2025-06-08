Pissouri landslide: Hidden catastrophe destroying a Cypriot village

The late Gordon Honeycombe once extolled the virtues of Pissouri village in his 1980s book The Edge of Heaven. Little could he have imagined that, just thirty years on, this tranquil haven would become a living nightmare for many of its residents when a landslide struck.

The first signs of trouble emerged in 2012, when the area of Limnes, which translates to “lakes” in English, began to show clear indications of land instability when Peter Field (pictured above with his wife Kayt) opened his front door to find sinkholes in his garden.

As the landslide progressed and started to damage homes, a wave of misleading and malicious stories appeared in the press, suggesting that properties had been built on former lakebeds filled in by unscrupulous developers. Although such claims were later debunked, the damage was done.

One Greek-language newspaper even demanded €2,000 from the Pissouri Community Council to publish a correction to its false reporting!

But Limnes was just the beginning. The creeping landslide has since extended its reach to other areas south of the village, including Sheromyli, Yiousouphis, Safires, Merika, Kalogeri, and Roes as shown in the image below.

Professional survey of Pissouri landslide ignored

Pissouri residents commissioned an independent report on ‘the problem’, which was published by The Geological Society of London. This report concluded that:

“the Limnes area had been affected by ancient (possibly late Pleistocene–early Holocene) deep-seated failure and that slope instability had subsequently been reactivated at a shallower depth within the failed material as a result of loss of material strength and high water tables.”

But the authorities apparently ignored the validity and finding of this report, possibly because they preferred to believe the misleading and malicious stories in the press.

After 13 years, the truth has finally emerged

Beneath the idyllic surface of this once-picturesque Cypriot village, the land is shifting. Homes are breaking apart. Lives are being upended. This is no freak occurrence – it is an unfolding geological catastrophe that experts now concede is beyond repair.

The message from the authorities is blunt and chilling: the situation is irreversible. Two key areas in Pissouri have been so severely affected that the government has officially abandoned any hope of salvaging them. These zones are now designated as “White Zones” – a euphemism for land where building or habitation is permanently prohibited.

The ‘White Zone’ for Pissouri is shown in yellow on the image below.

50 families in Pissouri forced to leave their homes

In Limnes alone, some 250 homes stand on dangerously unstable ground. Already, 50 families have been ordered to evacuate. Others remain in limbo, watching the cracks in their walls spread, wondering if they’ll be next.

This isn’t just about structural damage – it’s about shattered lives. This slow-motion disaster has been known about for more than a decade, yet responses have ranged from ineffectual to downright negligent.

Last evening, my wife and I sat down to a traditional Cypriot meze at a little taverna in a village north of Pissouri with members of our walking group.

As we chatted with the owner, a warm and welcoming Greek Cypriot; he shared his story. He told me how he’d been forced to shut down his business in Pissouri because of the landslide; the village where he’d lived and worked for years. With quiet sadness, he explained that he and his family had no choice but to leave.

This Greek Cypriot family are just one of many families who’ve had to abandon the place they once called home.

A €40 million misstep (almost)

Authorities did attempt to intervene. One major project involved the construction of a €7 million retaining wall – which ultimately failed. If not for last-minute intervention by the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK), the government would have squandered an additional €40 million on another wall doomed to the same fate.

Millions have been spent. Nothing has been resolved. Families remain displaced, and the €40 million that’s been saved should be used to rehome displaced families.

Gypsum, voids and a hidden crisis beneath

To make matters worse, deep drilling carried out in 2023 uncovered gypsum formations and underground voids beneath Limnes – geological alarm bells. These formations significantly increase the area’s vulnerability, especially under the strain of heavy rainfall or seismic activity.

Evacuation plans are now being drawn up. The uncomfortable reality? It’s no longer a question of if the ground will give way again – but when.

A disaster foreseen – yet ignored

This didn’t come out of nowhere. Much of Pissouri is built on ancient landslide terrain – an estimated 75,000 square metres of it. Limnes rests on a larger landslide footprint still, spanning 453,000 square metres. Despite this, development was given the green light in the 1990s, after the area was rezoned for residential use. Now, decades later, those decisions are coming home to roost.

Officials have tried to write it off as a natural disaster. But landslides may be natural – authorising construction on land known to be unstable is human failure and those affected should be fully compensated for their loss.

What happens now?

The Geological Survey Department has outlined several emergency measures aimed at slowing further damage:

Stormwater drainage projects.

Sewer system upgrades in safer zones.

Investigations into possible leaks in water infrastructure.

Hydrological modelling to assess water flow dynamics.

It’s something – but it’s not enough. These steps won’t restore lost homes. Nor will they rebuild the trust that has been eroded by years of inaction. The government has a moral responsibility to compensate the families and businesses affected.

Pissouri landslide stands as a stark warning

A warning of what happens when development is allowed to outpace responsibility. When scientific assessments are ignored. When homes are built where they never should have been.

The cracks that now scar Pissouri village are more than structural – they symbolise the collapse of planning, oversight, and accountability.

And for the families who’ve had to walk away from everything they once called home, that collapse is more than symbolic – it’s a heartbreaking reality. They must be rehomed or compensated.