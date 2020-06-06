Paralimni Marina set to launch this summer

GLOBAL real estate advisor Savills has been appointed as the master selling agent for Paralimni Marina, the new waterfront destination set to transform Cyprus.

Launching this summer, Paralimni Marina will include 123 two – four-bedroom apartments and villas with interiors furnished by Armani/Casa, the legendary Italian design house. A promenade and park will provide the focal point of the community with a 300-berth marina and serviced yacht club, alongside cafes and restaurants from international and local brands. Residents will also have use of residents-only lounges and a health club and spa.

Rod Taylor, head of international new developments, Savills, said, “Paralimni Marina will create a destination for both local and international buyers and it is one of the most exciting projects that Savills has been involved in. The master planning and residential offering coupled with the retail and F&B will set a new benchmark for future marina projects.”

Anthoulis Kountouris, CEO, Paralimni Marina, said: “We are excited to work with an internationally acclaimed firm such as Savills. We are confident that their professionalism and expertise will add value to the project and promote it to the right audience as a unique lifestyle destination in Protaras, one of the most beautiful coastal areas in the Mediterranean.”

