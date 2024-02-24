Limassol topped the Cyprus property market in January

Ask Wire, a Cypriot real estate analytics firm, has released a report on the ten most expensive property transactions in Cyprus for January 2024.

The top ten property sales across the island during January amounted to €14.3 million, with the most expensive transaction involving land and a building in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol, which fetched €2.97 million.

In addition, the report revealed that the total value of the 50 largest sales for the month amounted to €34.4 million.

Limassol emerged as the dominant player, with five transactions in the top ten. Limassol was followed by Larnaca and Paphos, each contributing two, and Nicosia with one.

The total value of property transactions in each district:

Limassol – €7.54 million.

– €7.54 million. Larnaca – €2.68 million.

– €2.68 million. Paphos – €3.1 million.

– €3.1 million. Nicosia – €990,000.

Breaking down the top property transactions by district: