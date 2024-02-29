Cyprus ranks 12th in residence program index

Cyprus ranks 12th in the 2024 Residence Program Index published by Henley & Partners with a score of 59 out of 100.

The index comprises the residence programs of 26 countries and considers 10 factors including Reputation, Quality of Life and Investment Requirements.

The top spot is taken by Portugal, which scores 75 out of 100.

Second place is shared between Austria and Greece, both of which score 73

In third place, with a score of 72, is Switzerland.

Fourth place is shared by Italy and the UK, both of which score 71.

Canada and Spain share fifth place with a score of 69.

Cyprus residence by investment program is in 12th place with a score of 59 and is followed by Latvia with 58, and Malaysia with 50.

Mauritius and Namibia are in equal last place with a score of 49.

For further information and analyses visit The Henley Residence Program Index 2024

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, international immigration and citizenship law expert and Chairman of Henley & Partners, says Investment Migration Programs 2024 is essential for all those interested in keeping up to date with developments in the investment migration sector or considering