Glamping bill back on government agenda

The bill proposing the establishment and management of up-market “glamping” campsites, which has been lingering in Parliament for nearly a year, is being reintroduced to the Plenary by the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism.

During a review of the bill, postponed since July 13, 2023, the committee decided to present it to the full House at the next session.

At the same time, a committee session with Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis was scheduled to review potential amendments to the bill.

The original bill, submitted by former Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios, was rejected by Parliament in the summer of 2022.

Despite minor revisions, the bill has been pending a vote since July 2023. However, during the Ministry of Tourism’s budget presentation, Deputy Minister Kostas Koumis advocated the advancement of bills related to luxury campsites and visitable farms, emphasizing their importance for tourism development.

Subsequently, it was reintroduced with minimal changes, leading it back to the Plenary, but its voting remained pending since July 2023, with no developments until today.

The proposed glamping bill

The proposed bill aims to update regulations governing the establishment and operation of tourist campsites under the Hotel and Tourist Accommodation Regulation Law. Key provisions include: