Sales to EU nationals recovering?

As we reported on Monday, the total number of property sales rose by 14% in February compared with the same month last year.

Further analyses published by the Department of Lands and Surveys earlier today reveal that sales to EU nationals, which have been struggling for several months, may be on the road to recovery.

Market segment analysis

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market

The total number of sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market February 2024 reached 772, a rise of 18% compared to the 656 achieved in the same month last year accounting for 60% of the total number of sales in the month.

Although the number of sales in Famagusta and Limassol fell by 39% and 4% respectively compared to last year, these falls were outweighed by rises of 60% in Paphos, 48% in Nicosia and 11% in Larnaca.