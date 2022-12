The price index of construction materials rose 14.26 per cent in October on an annual basis and 0.12% compared with September according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to October 2021, the Cyprus Statistical Service reports price rises in metallic products of 16.74%, minerals 13.52%, products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics 12.91%, mineral products 13.39% and electromechanical products 11.72%.