Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th February 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty PricesResidential property prices rise 2.1 percent
Property Prices

Residential property prices rise 2.1 percent

By Editorial
residential property prices

Construction costs and increased demand from foreign and Cypriot buyers contributed to the acceleration in residential property price increases during the third quarter of 2022.

According to the Central Bank, the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) continued its upward trend in Q3 2022, increasing by 2.1% from 1.7% the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, the property index increased by 6.3% compared to a 4.7% increase in the previous quarter.

Real estate transactions in the first nine months of 2022, as recorded in the Lands and Surveys Department’s sales document data, show accelerated growth attributed to year-on-year increases in demand from domestic and foreign investors.

Inflationary pressures, which significantly impact construction costs, continued in Q3, but so far do not seem to be negatively impacting demand.

The RPPI concerning houses and apartments registered a quarterly increase of 2.1% in Q3.

The rise comes from a 2.2% increase in apartment prices over the previous quarter and a 2.0% jump in house prices over the same period.

On a year-over-year basis, house price growth also accelerated by 6.3% in Q3 2022, compared to 4.7% in Q2.

Apartment prices during the quarter recorded an annual increase of 8% and house prices by 5.2%.

Demand by professionals in the context of the government’s international headquartering programme is considered the most important drive for the demand by foreign investors.

In Q3 2022, house prices increased quarterly in all districts.

An increase of 1.2% was recorded in Nicosia, 3.0% in Limassol, 1.2% in Larnaca, 2.6% in Paphos and 2.3% in Famagusta.

An increase was also recorded in all districts on an annual basis.

Nicosia house prices increased by 4.4%, in Limassol by 8%, in Larnaca by 2.8%, in Paphos by 8.2% and in Famagusta by 8%.

According to the Department of Lands and Surveys (DSS), the number of sales documents increased in Q3 by 33.8% year-on-year (3,347 from 2,502), reflecting increased demand for real estate.

Additionally, during the quarter, there was a 67.3% year-on-year increase in the number of properties traded to foreign buyers (1,506 from 900), driven by a 32% spike in purchases by residents within the EU and a 1% increase in purchases from non-EU residents.

At the same time, inflationary pressures and the rise in key ECB interest rates seem to have negatively affected the demand for new housing loans.

According to the CBC’s Monetary and Financial Statistics, new mortgage loans in Q3 2022 decreased by 12.3% and 6.7% on an annual and quarterly basis, amounting to €238.8 million from €273 million in Q3 2021 and €256.1 million in Q2 2022.

Previous article
Expect many foreclosure notices today

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1133
RUB
0.0131
CNY
0.1363
CHF
0.9973

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023