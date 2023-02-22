Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

22nd February 2023
Airbnb owners given longer to register

By Elias Hazou
People providing accommodation services will be afforded a transitional period to register with the governmental Airbnb register, under tweaks made to the relevant law announced on Tuesday in parliament.

The House commerce committee again discussed the issue of self-catering tourist accommodations or Airbnb lets.

To date, only some 5,000 properties out of the estimated 15,000 have applied to register as Airbnb. The existing law – which is being amended – aims to crack down on tax evasion from the proceeds of such rental services.

Committee chair Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis (Disy) later told reporters that under the amendments proposed a transitional period will be given until the end of 2024 for wayward properties to register.

This applies to properties lacking a final building permit because zoning plans for their area are pending.

Once Airbnb providers register, they will be able to advertise on electronic platforms. Certification will come from the junior ministry of tourism.

Another issue concerned electricity metres. According to Hadjiyiannis, a solution has been found, where a single electricity metre on a property will suffice for applicants to register for an Airbnb license.

For instance, in a building block with 10 or more apartments, the applicant can cite just one electric metre.

Another tweak is that the ‘overnight stay tax’ will feature on the Airbnb provider’s invoice. Government inspectors will then check the invoice.

The Disy MP thanked colleagues for working together in plugging loopholes in the existing legislation.

He said the committee would agree the final text of the bill likely at its next session, after which the bill would be forwarded to the House plenum.

Attending the session were officials from the junior ministry of tourism, the Department of Town Planning and Housing, the land registry, the Union of Municipalities and the hoteliers association.

