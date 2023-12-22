Facebook
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus Property News
Latest news on the Cypriot property market
Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors
23rd December 2023
News
Latest News
Cyprus real estate soars despite challenges
Paphos luxury resort linked to alleged Russian tax fraud
Our top 10 news stories and articles of 2023
Sales
Cyprus real estate soars despite challenges
Cyprus property sales show signs of cooling
Demand for Cyprus real estate remains high
Prices
Exorbitant property prices pushing foreign investors north
Cyprus property values rising, but outlook mixed
Property values in Larnaca surge due to Israeli interest
Investment
Exorbitant property prices pushing foreign investors north
Property market boosted by foreign investors
Will Middle East crisis impact property market?
Statistics
Cyprus real estate soars despite challenges
House price index up 3.2% year-on-year
Apartment blocks offset decrease in total projects
Title Deeds
100,000 still waiting for Title Deeds
Held hostage by struggle to get title deeds
An end to trapped buyers in the works
Jointly Owned Buildings