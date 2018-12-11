THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during September 2018 stood at 588 compared with the 509 authorised during September 2017; a rise of 15.5% and provided for the construction of 576 new homes according to official figures published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.
Compared to September 2017, the total value of all building permits rose by 37.2% to reach €160.2 million and their total area rose by 47.2% to reach 155.2 thousand square metres.
During September 2018, building permits were issued for:
- Residential buildings – 402 permits
- Non-residential buildings – 119 permits
- Civil engineering projects – 20 permits
- Division of plots of land – 38 permits
- Road construction – 9 permits
The 402 residential building permits approved in September provided for the construction of 576 new homes (dwellings) comprising 241 single houses and 335 multiple housing units such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes.
Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes
(Number of Dwellings)
|Month
|2017
(Dwellings)
|2018
(Dwellings)
|Increase/
Decrease
|%age
Change
|January
|381
|476
|95
|24.9%
|February
|383
|431
|48
|12.5%
|March
|412
|467
|55
|13.3%
|April
|289
|418
|129
|49.6%
|May
|424
|541
|117
|26.6%
|June
|381
|506
|125
|32.8%
|July
|537
|632
|95
|17.7%
|August
|244
|453
|209
|85.7%
|September
|362
|576
|211
|59.1%
|Totals
|3,413
|4,500
|1,087
|31.8%
Of those 576 new residential homes, 191 were approved for Limassol, 183 for Nicosia, 82 for Famagusta, 76 for Paphos and 44 for Larnaca.
During the period January – September 2018, 4,702 building permits were issued compared to 4,281 in the corresponding period last year; an increase of 9.8%, while their total value and area increased by 45.8% and 32.2% respectively.
According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.
