THE TOTAL number of building permits authorised in Cyprus during September 2018 stood at 588 compared with the 509 authorised during September 2017; a rise of 15.5% and provided for the construction of 576 new homes according to official figures published by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Compared to September 2017, the total value of all building permits rose by 37.2% to reach €160.2 million and their total area rose by 47.2% to reach 155.2 thousand square metres.

During September 2018, building permits were issued for:

Residential buildings – 402 permits

Non-residential buildings – 119 permits

Civil engineering projects – 20 permits

Division of plots of land – 38 permits

Road construction – 9 permits

The 402 residential building permits approved in September provided for the construction of 576 new homes (dwellings) comprising 241 single houses and 335 multiple housing units such as apartments, semis, townhouses and other residential complexes.

Building Permits Issued for the Construction of New Homes

(Number of Dwellings)

Month 2017

(Dwellings) 2018

(Dwellings) Increase/

Decrease %age

Change January 381 476 95 24.9% February 383 431 48 12.5% March 412 467 55 13.3% April 289 418 129 49.6% May

424 541 117 26.6% June

381 506 125 32.8% July

537

632

95

17.7%

August

244

453

209

85.7%

September

362

576

211

59.1%

Totals 3,413 4,500 1,087 31.8%

Of those 576 new residential homes, 191 were approved for Limassol, 183 for Nicosia, 82 for Famagusta, 76 for Paphos and 44 for Larnaca.

During the period January – September 2018, 4,702 building permits were issued compared to 4,281 in the corresponding period last year; an increase of 9.8%, while their total value and area increased by 45.8% and 32.2% respectively.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.