Cyprus property sales surge in May

MAY saw another surge in the number of Cyprus property sales during May compared to the corresponding month last year, with the number of contacts deposited at Land Registry offices up 72% according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

During May 2019 a total of 1,423 contracts were deposited for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land compared with 828 in May 2018 – and the largest monthly figure recorded since July 2008 when 1,542 contracts were deposited.

Property sales rose in all districts with Paphos leading the way where sales more than doubled. Meanwhile, sales in Limassol rose by 94%, sales in Larnaca rose by 53% and sales in Nicosia (the capital) and Famagusta rose 39% and 10% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2018 146 96 126 117 153 146 176 91 118 145 161 131 2019 161 194 131 169 213 Famagusta 2018 48 52 40 52 79 61 61 50 45 57 47 48 2019 53 48 45 96 87 Larnaca 2018 112 99 116 83 113 133 112 94 121 116 143 103 2019 114 125 118 140 173 Limassol 2018 225 256 314 246 282 338 314 262 251 289 344 290 2019 251 256 287 428 546 Paphos 2018 164 163 172 157 201 180 233 156 152 204 230 230 2019 187 211 185 224 404 Totals 2018 695 666 768 655 828 858 896 653 687 811 925 800 2019 766 834 766 1057 1423

Cyprus property sales – year to date

During the first five months of 2019, the number of sales increased by 34% to reach 4846 compared to 828 in the corresponding period of last year. In percentage terms, sales in Paphos rose 41%, sales in Nicosia rose 36%, sales in Limassol rose 34% and sales in Larnaca and Famagusta rose 28% and 21% respectively.

Limassol saw the highest number of sales (1768), Paphos (1211), Nicosia (868), Larnaca (670) and Famagusta (329).