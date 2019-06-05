Latest Headlines
Cyprus property sales surge in May

The number of Cyprus property sales surged in May 2019 reaching the highest number recorded since July 2008 according the official figures released by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

By: Nigel Howarth
Published: Wednesday 5th June 2019

Cyprus property sales surge in MayMAY saw another surge in the number of Cyprus property sales during May compared to the corresponding month last year, with the number of contacts deposited at Land Registry offices up 72% according to official figures published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.

During May 2019 a total of 1,423 contracts were deposited for the sale of commercial and residential properties and land compared with 828 in May 2018 – and the largest monthly figure recorded since July 2008 when 1,542 contracts were deposited.

Property sales rose in all districts with Paphos leading the way where sales more than doubled. Meanwhile, sales in Limassol rose by 94%, sales in Larnaca rose by 53% and sales in Nicosia (the capital) and Famagusta rose 39% and 10% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2018/2019 Comparison

DistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
Nicosia20181469612611715314617691118145161131
2019161194131169213
Famagusta2018485240527961615045574748
20195348459687
Larnaca2018112991168311313311294121116143103
2019114125118140173
Limassol2018225256314246282338314262251289344290
2019251256287428546
Paphos2018164163172157201180233156152204230230
2019187211185224404
Totals2018695666768655828858896653687811925800
201976683476610571423

Cyprus property sales – year to date

During the first five months of 2019, the number of sales increased by 34% to reach 4846 compared to 828 in the corresponding period of last year. In percentage terms, sales in Paphos rose 41%, sales in Nicosia rose 36%, sales in Limassol rose 34% and sales in Larnaca and Famagusta rose 28% and 21% respectively.

Limassol saw the highest number of sales (1768), Paphos (1211), Nicosia (868), Larnaca (670) and Famagusta (329).

