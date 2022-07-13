The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

14th July 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsAgeing buildings need urgent inspection
Property News

Ageing buildings need urgent inspection

By Editorial
Ageing buildings in Cyprus need urgent inspection
Photo: philenews.com. Seven people injured after balconies in two older buildings in Paphos collapsed in the space of 24 hours.

Cyprus’ older buildings must undergo immediate inspection, while authorities should introduce mechanisms to prevent incidents like the collapse of two balconies in Paphos from happening again.

The Scientific and Technical Chamber of Cyprus (ETEK) said it again urges authorities to assess ageing buildings, many of which pose a hazard as they require maintenance.

ETEK, the statutory technical adviser of the state, said in a statement that large swathes of the island’s property list are older buildings not built to modern standards.

It said many were erected before anti-seismic building methods were introduced, with materials deemed inappropriate today.

ETEK argues that problems have been made worse due to the lack of routine maintenance of buildings which is often the main factor for their partial or even total collapse.

“Taking into account these facts and that the protection of human life must be the highest priority, ETEK’s position is that preventive measures should be taken to shield buildings against damage from the passage of time, earthquakes or other disasters.”

The Chamber has submitted a specific proposal to the Ministry of the Interior for the institutionalisation of periodic inspection of buildings.

ETEK said that following the latest incidents, it would be relaunching a set of educational seminars on inspecting older buildings for its members.

It calls on the state to immediately carry out information and public awareness campaigns regarding the risks posed by the lack of maintenance of buildings, especially older ones, and the need to take measures to ensure the safety of tenants, which is the responsibility of every owner.

Cyprus’ property stock has come under the spotlight after two incidents of collapsing balconies in Paphos left seven people injured, four of them seriously.

The incidents occurred 24 hours apart last week in the town.

Previous articleBuilding permits fall in number, value and area
Next articleReal estate sector more difficult in coming months

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1611
RUB
0.0168
CNY
0.1430
CHF
0.9978

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022