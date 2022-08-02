The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

6th August 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty NewsPresident sends back foreclosure and VAT bills
Property News

President sends back foreclosure and VAT bills

By Elias Hazou
foreclosures bill

President Nicos Anastasiades has refused to sign off on and has sent back to parliament three bills passed by the House recently – two relating to VAT on electricity and fuel, the other on extending a freeze on property foreclosures.

Acting on advice from the attorney-general, the president says the three bills violate various articles of the constitution.

Regarding the moratorium, or freeze, on property repossessions voted through by parliament, Anastasiades argues the measure has ceased being a temporary one, and as such risks being seen as a permanent state of affairs by both borrowers and banking regulators.

The latest in a series of extensions to the freeze would run for another three months – from August to end of October.

The president also said that the European Commission as well as credit rating agencies would view Cyprus’ foreclosures framework as ineffective and time-consuming – in turn impacting the value of the collateral and leading banks to raise their capital provisions.

Any suspension on repossessions, said Anastasiades, for the most part shields uncooperative borrowers at the expense of consistent debtors, creates disincentives for investment, risks downgrading the credit rating of both banks and the state, which would inevitably lead to a rise in interest rates, ultimately to the detriment of households and businesses.

The other two bills sent back by Anastasiades relate to parliament’s initiative to rein in inflation.

One – tabled by main opposition Akel – provided for zero VAT on fuel products until the end of the year. The government estimates a loss to state coffers of around €30 million. The other bill – co-sponsored by Diko and Dipa – would likewise have cut to zero the VAT levied on electricity invoices until the end of the year. The loss in state revenues from this is estimated at €45 million.

On these two, Anastasiades said they violate the principle of separation of powers – namely that the legislature has no authority to intervene with the state’s fiscal policy.

Parliament now has 15 days to decide on the president’s bill referrals – it can either accept the president’s position and withdraw the bills, or double down – in which case the matter would be adjudicated by the supreme court.

 

Previous articleFreeze on property foreclosures extended
Next articleProperty sales continue to rise

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1859
RUB
0.0162
CNY
0.1453
CHF
1.0215

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022