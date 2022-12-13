Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

14th December 2022
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeProperty PricesContinued growth in Limassol apartment values
Property Prices

Continued growth in Limassol apartment values

By Nigel Howarth
Limassol apartment values

During the third quarter of 2022, the sale values of properties across Cyprus rose 3.9% for apartments, 1.1% for houses, 0.6% for offices compared to the second quarter, according to the Ask WiRE Index for Q3 2022.

The sales values of holiday apartments and holiday houses rose by 1.9% and 0.6% respectively but, on the downside, the values of retail premises and warehouses fell by 0.3% and 1.5% respectively over the same period.

On an annual basis, prices for apartments rose 9.4%, houses by 1.4%, while the prices of holiday apartments rose by 3.9% and holiday houses by 0.4%. However, the prices of retail premises fell by 1.9% and warehouse fell by 5.6%.

Limassol stands out from the districts, as sale values of apartments continued to rise for the fourth consecutive quarter (4.8% in Q3 2022).

Rental values over the third quarter rose by 6.0% for apartments, 4.2% for houses, 0.9% for retail, 0.5% for warehouses, and 4.1% for offices, while the rental values for holiday apartments and holiday rose by 6.4% and 3.0% respectively.

On an annual basis, rental values increased by 16.2% for apartments, 12.2% for houses, 3.9% for offices, 14.5% for holiday apartments and 10.2% for holiday houses, but fell by 1.3% for retail and 1.6% for warehouses.

Paphos stands out from the districts, as rental values of apartments and holiday apartments rose significantly for another quarter (by 12.5% and 11.1%, respectively, in Q3).

Property Type Sale Value Rental Value
Apartments 3.9% 6.0%
Houses 1.1% 4.2%
Commercial -0.3% 0.9%
Warehouses -1.5% 0.5%
Office spaces 0.6% 4.1%
Holiday apartments 1.9% 6.4%
Holiday houses 0.6% 3.0%
Source: Ask WiRE – Quarterly percentage change in property values (Q2 2022 with Q3 2022)

 

Property Type Sale Value Rental Value
Apartments 9.4% 16.2%
Houses 1.4% 12.2%
Commercial -1.9% -1.3%
Warehouses -5.6% -1.6%
Office spaces -0.4% 3.9%
Holiday apartments 3.9% 14.5%
Holiday houses 0.4% 8.7%
Source: Ask WiRE – Annual percentage change in property values (Q3 2022 with Q3 2021)

Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask WiRE, commented “The influx in population due to in-migration over the first three quarters of 2022 and pend-up demand over the past couple of years continues to drive the residential market.

“However, we are seeing signs of pull-back in investor appetite due to the higher cost of credit and availability of other investment opportunities in bonds, stocks, etc.

“Inflation and the higher costs of credit continue to affect local households, whilst migrants, typically earning above average salaries, are driving the top-end of the market.

“We are increasingly seeing a two-tier market evolving, each having its own characteristics and drivers.

“We are still away from seeing a return to stability, as the landscape around the global economy and geopolitics keeps shifting.”

Previous article
Housing booms over as prices fall
Next article
Building permits continue to fall

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1582
RUB
0.0157
CNY
0.1356
CHF
1.0147

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2022