Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

1st May 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersBritish lawyers probe golden passport scandal
InvestmentLegal Matters

British lawyers probe golden passport scandal

By Editorial
Cyprus Golden Passport probe

The Independent Anti-Corruption Authority has hired a team of internationally accredited legal experts to investigate claims involving high-ranking officials in the golden passport scandal.

The previous administration set up the anti-corruption watchdog under President Nicos Anastasiades to investigate “as a priority” claims that he and cabinet members were involved in the golden passport debacle.

It was alleged that Anastasiades had run a corrupt administration under the influence of Russian oligarchs, published in three books by his former aide, Makarios Drousiotis.

According to Phileleftheros daily, the Authority has tasked two British lawyers who have previously represented EU governments in international courtrooms and have no ties to the island’s now-defunct citizenship for investment scheme.

The two will be joined by three Cypriot lawyers or auditors not involved in the scheme.

British lawyers are preparing a list of people to be interviewed in the framework of the probe.

The team will prioritise allegations made against Anastasiades by opposition AKEL MP Christos Christophides, combined with findings of Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides.

The first complaint against the former President concerns the alleged conflict of interest whose law firms offered services to dodgy investors seeking to obtain a “golden passport”.

In August, the Auditor General released a report on the defunct Citizenship for Investment scheme, calling it “rotten” to its core.

Michaelides had said that certain actions of government officials could constitute criminal acts.

The almost 200-page dossier contained the findings of a probe into 3,517 cases of foreign investors who acquired citizenship through the golden passport scheme, noting that actions by officials, including the cabinet, deprived the state of sizeable revenue.

Christophides had claimed that 353 passports were issued to clients of law firms belonging or related to the former President or cabinet members.

The AKEL MP also accused Anastasiades of using his position as President to benefit family members.

According to a second complaint filed by Christophides, a passport was given to a Russian investor who owns a banking institution housed in a building in Limassol, allegedly bought from one of the former President’s son-in-laws.

Drousiotis, who served as an advisor to Anastasiades from March 2013 to October 2014, had written a trilogy of books on alleged corruption incidents at the Presidential Palace.

The trilogy’s first book, “The Gang,” exposes how, during the 2013 banking crisis, the political elite rejected a European bailout package to protect the interests of the Kremlin.

His second book, “Crime in Crans Montana,” depicts how President Anastasiades allegedly walked out of the 2017 talks on Cyprus reunification.

Anastasiades had said in a November interview that he had contemplated filing for libel.

“I never did so to avoid being accused of attempting to gag the press,” he claimed.

The citizenships programme was axed in November 2020 after an undercover Al Jazeera video showed then House speaker Demetris Syllouris and AKEL MP Christakis Giovanis offering help to a fictional Chinese businessman with a criminal record to secure citizenship.

A public inquiry found that the government broke the law countless times to grant citizenship to over 6,700 people from 2007 to 2020.

It concluded that over half (53%) of the 6,779 passports granted were done illegally, encouraged by a due diligence vacuum or insufficient background checks.

Cyprus’ passport scheme generated over €8 billion during its lifespan.

Previous article
Cyprus permanent residency rules revised
Next article
Cyprus raises bar for expat retirees

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1383
RUB
0.0113
CNY
0.1314
CHF
1.0179

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2004, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023