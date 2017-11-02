Cyprus property sales up 21% in October

THE NUMBER of property sales during October rose 18 per cent compared to October 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys earlier today.
This rise follows a rise of 8% in September, a 27% rise in August and an 18% rise in July.
During October a total of 768 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 634 deposited in October 2016.
Although sales remained steady in Larnaca, they rose in all other districts. Nicosia led the way with sales up by 46% and was closely followed by Paphos, where sales rose by 45%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol and Famagusta rose by 9% respectively.
Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison
|District
|Year
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Nicosia
|2016
|54
|79
|82
|79
|82
|98
|102
|64
|81
|80
|86
|144
|2017
|72
|73
|79
|80
|118
|162
|124
|76
|87
|117
|Famagusta
|2016
|22
|35
|33
|35
|24
|34
|27
|41
|32
|47
|19
|87
|2017
|21
|19
|40
|29
|38
|46
|59
|47
|57
|51
|Larnaca
|2016
|78
|108
|121
|127
|103
|120
|123
|81
|121
|111
|114
|153
|2017
|102
|100
|113
|69
|119
|96
|103
|88
|107
|111
|Limassol
|2016
|92
|179
|197
|166
|145
|222
|220
|129
|195
|270
|249
|432
|2017
|132
|177
|232
|192
|298
|304
|289
|201
|203
|306
|Paphos
|2016
|81
|100
|106
|107
|120
|183
|153
|136
|127
|126
|183
|318
|2017
|96
|87
|162
|136
|183
|235
|184
|160
|148
|183
|Totals
|2016
|327
|501
|539
|514
|474
|657
|625
|451
|556
|634
|651
|1,134
|2017
|423
|456
|626
|506
|756
|843
|739
|572
|602
|768
In January to October the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 19% to 6,291 compared to the same period last year. Although sales in Larnaca have fallen by 8%, they have improved significantly in the other districts.
Sales in both Limassol and Paphos have risen by 27%, while sales in both Nicosia and Famagusta have risen by 23%.
Property sales have been encouraged by the reduction in Property Transfer Fees, the abolition of Immovable Property Tax. Non-EU citizens wishing to obtain residency or a Cypriot passport are taking advantage of two government schemes.
(The figures above include ‘non-sale’ agreements such as loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.)
Would be nice if the government gave us a breakdown in % of new sales as against arrangements related to NPLs. How many of these ‘sales’ are actual, new sales?
Ed: Unfortunately the statistics provided by the Department of Lands & Surveys do not give a breakdown of how may contracts relate to ‘new’ sales and how many relate to loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps.
Thank you for that.
Amos.
What exactly ARE the rules and exemptions regarding CGT on sale of a property?
Also what are the rules about lifetime allowances against CGT for married couples?
Ed: You’ll find a guide to Capital Gains Tax on pages 32 – 34 of the PWC document ‘Tax Facts & Figures 2017 – Cyprus‘.
