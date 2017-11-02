Cyprus property sales up 21% in October

THE NUMBER of property sales during October rose 18 per cent compared to October 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys earlier today.

This rise follows a rise of 8% in September, a 27% rise in August and an 18% rise in July.

During October a total of 768 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land (building plots and fields) were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 634 deposited in October 2016.

Although sales remained steady in Larnaca, they rose in all other districts. Nicosia led the way with sales up by 46% and was closely followed by Paphos, where sales rose by 45%. Meanwhile sales in Limassol and Famagusta rose by 9% respectively.

Total Property Sale Contracts – 2016/2017 Comparison

District Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Nicosia 2016 54

79

82

79 82 98 102 64 81 80 86 144 2017 72 73 79 80 118 162 124 76 87 117 Famagusta 2016 22

35 33

35

24 34

27 41 32 47 19 87 2017 21 19 40 29 38 46 59 47 57 51 Larnaca 2016 78

108 121

127

103 120

123 81 121 111 114 153 2017 102 100 113 69 119 96 103 88 107 111 Limassol 2016 92

179 197

166

145 222

220 129 195 270 249 432 2017 132 177 232 192 298 304 289 201 203 306 Paphos 2016 81

100 106

107

120 183

153 136 127 126 183 318 2017 96 87 162 136 183 235 184 160 148 183 Totals 2016 327

501 539

514

474 657

625 451 556 634 651 1,134 2017 423 456 626 506 756 843 739 572 602 768

In January to October the number of contracts for the sale of property deposited at Land Registry offices has risen 19% to 6,291 compared to the same period last year. Although sales in Larnaca have fallen by 8%, they have improved significantly in the other districts.

Sales in both Limassol and Paphos have risen by 27%, while sales in both Nicosia and Famagusta have risen by 23%.

Property sales have been encouraged by the reduction in Property Transfer Fees, the abolition of Immovable Property Tax. Non-EU citizens wishing to obtain residency or a Cypriot passport are taking advantage of two government schemes.

(The figures above include ‘non-sale’ agreements such as loan restructurings, recoveries and debt-to-asset swaps agreed between the banks and defaulting borrowers.)