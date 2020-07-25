Cyprus Property News magazine for overseas buyers & real estate investors

Sunday 26th July 2020
Home Investor Centre Real estate big money not reaching Cyprus
Investor Centre

Real estate big money not reaching Cyprus

By Andrew Rosenbaum
Real Estate Investment Cyprus

EUROPEAN real estate investment has become cautious, and is focusing on northern Europe, which it perceives as more stable, explains Paul Nearchou, director of the London-based private equity firm Deutsche Finance International.

A Cypriot, Nearchou admits that his firm hasn’t been much interested in investing in Cyprus. “The big pension funds and other major investors who work with us wish us to target northern Europe, which they perceive as more stable and more likely to bounce back fast from the pandemic crisis,” Nearchou explains.

But every country in Europe is different from the point of view of real estate investment, Nearchou points out. “This is why Lisbon, for example, although in southern Europe, has become a target for real estate investment, nonetheless.

“Lisbon is perceived as closer to western Europe than Cyprus, but it still has cheap labour, and that has strengthened liquidity. Many companies moved their back offices into Lisbon and that got investors targeting the office sector quite early. There was a real belief in demand, and capital rose from a very low base to become quite significant.  Now the hotel sector is ramping up, with new brands like Citizen M planning a move there,” Nearchou comments.

There are, however, important trends in property management that are affecting the entire commercial real estate sector, Nearchou notes.

One area involves operational risk. Managers are expected to manage this kind of risk with much greater attention to detail than previously, Nearchou says.

Managing properties has shifted from focusing solely on black-and-white metrics like cost and efficiency, to more of an emphasis on creating the best experience for the tenant.

Nearchou points to an example; in the UK, a typical commercial lease would last 16 years in 1990. Today it lasts seven years, typically.

“We are expected to provide a unique experience and a robust one,” Nearchou continues.

“As workplace trends shift, user experience in the form of tenant experience is crucial. If you have a tenant in your building, you want to make their lives better and ensure that they can really see the value of what they’re getting here, instead of wondering what they could be getting at another building next door. A big part of that lies in user experience.”

Real estate managers now must look at the tenant as a consumer to whom they provide services. “Our investors are asking more and more questions about tenant projects, services provided, etc.,” Nearchou says.

“We are asked to consider new structures, like co-working (spaces like WeWork) and co-living (Coliving is a type of community providing shared housing for people with shared interests. This may simply be coming together for activities such as meals and discussion in the common living areas, yet may extend to shared workspace), or hotels in which there are also residential tenants.

“These are truly global trends, Nearchou says. They are happening in North America, the UK, Europe and even in parts of Asia. Everyone is moving into this service-oriented world,” he concludes.

Previous articleHope for Pissouri landslide victims
Next articlePissouri homeowners say government decision ‘long overdue’

1 COMMENT

  1. Simple property in Cyprus is grossly overpriced and the cost of living is much higher than many EU countries. Typically accommodation and eating out is not cost effective nor value for money. CYPRUS Stop being greedy and get realistic is the only way to move business forward

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Comments on this website are the sole responsibility of their writers and the writers will take full responsibility, liability, and blame for any libel or litigation that result from something written in or as a direct result of something written in a comment.

WEATHER FORECAST

EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.0974
RUB
0.0120
CNY
0.1223
CHF
0.9318

TOP STORIES

Pissouri homeowners say government decision ‘long overdue’

News Andria Kades -
Pissouri homeowners whose homes have been damaged and destroyed by the landslide since 2012 say it's very difficult to have any confidence after eight years of no action.
Read more

Real estate big money not reaching Cyprus

Investor Centre Andrew Rosenbaum -
European real estate investment has become cautious, and is focusing on northern Europe, which it perceives as more stable, explains the director of a London-based private equity firm.
Read more

Hope for Pissouri landslide victims

News Nigel Howarth -
The Interior Ministry has announced that work will start in 2021 to stabilise the landslide in Pissouri, which has damaged and destroyed many dozens of properties in Limnes and other areas.
Read more

Property developer fined for unfair commercial practices

News Nigel Howarth -
Larnaca based property developer Stelios Georgiou Property Limited has been fined €70,000 by the Cyprus Consumer Protection Service for breaching the Unfair Commercial Practices law of 2007.
Read more

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020