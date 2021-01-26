Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Tuesday 26th January 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Articles Cypriot buyers only constant in property market
Articles

Cypriot buyers only constant in property market

By Pavlos Loizou MRICS VRS
cyprus property market
The real estate sector poses one of the biggest questions for 2021.

The repeal of the Citizen by Investment Programme (CIP), the consequences of the pandemic – economic and social – and the general prevailing uncertainty render any predictions extremely difficult.

However, an in-depth analysis of data from previous months can help draw some important conclusions that can steer the market when making relevant decisions.

Following WiRE FS analysis, when looking at the volume of transactions, it is safe to assume that Cypriot buyers constitute a constant, which shows an upward trend.

While the average of the sale contracts submitted by Cypriots in the first quarter of 2018 stood at 48% of the total, an upward trend has been recorded since then, exceeding 60% from June 2020 and onwards.

In fact, in the last four months of 2020, the volume of contracts for sale submitted by Cypriots corresponded to 66% of the total.

The increase is not only attributed to an upsurge in purchases made by Cypriots, but also to a decrease in the purchases made by foreigners coming from countries outside the EU.

Indicatively, the percentage of sale contracts submitted by non-EU foreigners presents a substantial decrease.

While the average percentage in the first quarter of 2018 was at 36%, it fell to 20% in the last three months of 2020.

The sharp decline was first observed in July and it is more likely to be related to the events surrounding the Cyprus Investment Programme rather than the consequences of the pandemic.

In October, for example, the last month in which the investment programme was in effect, the contracts for sale by third-country residents soared by 81%.

As far as the sale contracts submitted by foreigners coming from outside the EU, their percentage over the total has historically been fixed at around 15%.

The recent shortcoming of the Nicosia district to attract foreign buyers seems today to have become an advantage since the total volume of transactions is constantly increasing.

Despite the lockdown, more contracts for sale were submitted in 2020 than in 2019.

On the other hand, in Limassol, if we compare the average of sale contracts submitted by non-EU foreigners in the first quarter of 2018 (91) with the last quarter of 2020 (66), a decrease in the region of 25%-30% is recorded.

What is more, at the end of 2020, the average is substantially increased by the sale contracts submitted in October (last month of the CIP programme), reaching 104, while they fell to 60 and 34 in November and December, respectively.

The Larnaca district portrays a similar situation, where for the same period, the decrease in purchases from non-EU foreigners was also in the region of 25%-30%.

However, in Larnaca, a steady increase has been recorded during the entirety of 2020 except for the lockdown months.

In the Paphos district, submitted contracts for sale by non-EU foreigners present a decrease in the region of 40%, in comparison to the average of the first quarter in 2018.

The situation in the Famagusta district is also similar, however, the numbers are quite small to draw any firm conclusions.

Sale transfers remain stable

When it comes to sale transfers of properties, from the start of 2018 to the end of 2020, the value of transfers recorded amounted to €9.1 billion.

It is important to note that while there were more transfers in Nicosia (15,276) than in Limassol (13,777), their value was substantially higher in Limassol; almost €2.5 billion in Nicosia, over €3.2 billion in Limassol.

The comparison between Larnaca and Paphos is also interesting to observe since while the number of properties transferred was relatively close, the value of transfers in the Paphos district was substantially higher.

Specifically, the average value of transfers in Paphos was €175,000, while Larnaca was €127,000.

Regarding sale transfers, a return to pre-pandemic levels, or even an increase, was observed after the April/May lockdown influences optimism, a trend that could be justified on the basis that buyers temporarily froze transactions or because of delays in procedures.

What can we expect from 2021?

The 1-million-euro question has no easy answer, nor can any substantially accurate predictions be made.

The time it will take for normalcy to return to society and the economy is also an important consideration.

What it will be safe to assume, considering the data analysed above, is that the situation will be more stable in the areas where the market depends more on Cypriots.

In contrast, there will be a great deal of uncertainty in areas where foreigners traditionally constituted the biggest percentage of buyers.

The pandemic, the repeal of the CIP, the poor reputation the country has once more managed to acquire and of course Brexit promise another tumultuous year for the real estate sector.

Average Sale Contracts

 
Buyers Locals EU Countries Non-EU Countries Total
January-March 2018 349 106 254 710
October-December 2020 553 122 166 841

Data from the Department of Lands and Surveys, Processed by WiRE FS

About the Author

Pavlos Loizou is Managing Director, WiRE FS

Previous articleCyprus to expand mortgage relief scheme

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Cyprus to expand mortgage relief scheme

Staff Reporter -
Cyprus is looking into ways of expanding a relief scheme subsidising borrowers with toxic mortgages to cover borrowers who failed to make the first cut, as they were found unviable. Acting government spokesperson Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday that Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has been tasked by the cabinet to draft a plan for borrowers who were rejected by a state-backed mortgage relief scheme after their loans became toxic. The homeowner rescue scheme, known as ESTIA was introduced by the government to help loan repayments of defaulted borrowers with non-performing loans up until September 30, 2017. The plan was launched in September 2019 in an attempt to reduce Cyprus' bad debt mountain. The scheme only covers vulnerable borrowers whose market value of their home does not exceed €350,000, thought to be viable under loan restructuring with the government contributing to monthly instalments. In comments to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sentonas said the new scheme could involve a higher debt write-down, or...
Read more
Legal Matters

What is a property boundary dispute?

Elizabeth Michael -
A property boundary dispute normally arises between registered owners when ownership of a section of a common boundary or an entire common boundary is contested. Although the Department of Lands & Surveys in Cyprus retains all relevant immovable property information/records including title registrations and mappings indicating the legal ownership of property boundaries in Cyprus, boundary disputes nevertheless do occur, usually resulting in possible asset value depletion and an adverse financial impact. In accordance with Law Cap.224, Section 58, an application needs to be made to the Director of the Department of Lands & Surveys to carry out a local inspection of the property boundary and to make a final decision to resolve the dispute. The Department of Lands & Surveys' requirements for the settlement of the boundary dispute is that for one of the neighbouring properties to hold a title (developed on a plan drafted by the Director of Lands and Surveys) and that the dispute in question should not have...
Read more
News

Greens concerned over high rises on Paphos coast

Bejay Browne -
An existing Paphos hotel on the seafront of the town is earmarked for demolition with three nine-storey buildings due to take its place, the local green party announced on Monday. An announcement in a newspaper three days ago stated that anyone requesting information or wishing to submit proposals should do so within seven days. "This is the first step towards creating a 'concrete wall' on the coastal front of Paphos. We only found this out due to information in the press. Three, nine-storey buildings will just be the beginning, this is very sad and as Green's we believe everyone should have a chance to view an opinion, but this is a negative move, it will be the first, then another and another," Andreas Evlavis said, speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Monday. He stressed that a wall of concrete will spring up in the wake of the three nine-storey buildings, that will be built in the place of Asimina Suites, as other...
Read more

4 COMMENTS

    • I’m sure the industry would benefit if the Land Registry, Planning Department pulled their fingers out. But the process is ancient and in dire need of redesigning. But as we’ve all come to expect in Cyprus, although there have been numerous announcements from the Interior Ministry over the years, demands from the EU, help to develop best practice by specialists from Austria – nothing’s changed.

      In July last year the Interior Minister announced that Cyprus was to fast-track building permits starting in October.

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CYPRUS WEATHER FORECAST

EURO EXCHANGE RATES

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1287
RUB
0.0109
CNY
0.1271
CHF
0.9272

TOP STORIES

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2020