Cyprus Property News for home buyers and real estate investors

Monday 8th February 2021
Cyprus Property News logo
Home Legal Matters Bills meant to help troubled borrowers withdrawn
Legal Matters

Bills meant to help troubled borrowers withdrawn

By Elias Hazou
troubled_borrowers

Ruling Disy MP Averof Neophytou on Monday withdrew bills intended to provide tax relief to borrowers with non-performing loans, after it emerged that the proposals would achieve the opposite of the stated objective.

Neophytou as well as MPs from the Solidarity and the Citizens Alliance parties had co-sponsored five bills aiming to relieve borrowers with delinquent loans, tied up with a mortgage, of the requirement to pay capital gains tax (CGT) and transfer fees upon completion of a foreclosure procedure.

The obligation to pay CGT falls on the owner of the property.

But under the legislative proposals, payment of these taxes by the property owner – the borrower with non-performing loans – would be deferred to the end of 2021.

This, Neophytou argued, would act as an incentive, encouraging borrowers to keep engaging with banks in restructuring their loans rather than lose their home.

However, a finance ministry told lawmakers that in practice the inverse would occur.

The official pointed out that a property cannot be definitively transferred to the new owner – be it a bank or an individual through an auction – until and unless CGT is paid to the government.

Precisely because of this obligation, in a roundabout way borrowers with a mortgaged property are afforded an extra safeguard against losing their home – as long as CGT remains unpaid the property stays in the owner’s name.

In effect, said the finance ministry official, scrapping the need to pay CGT would speed up foreclosures, to the detriment of the very same borrowers whom Neophytou’s bills purported to help.

On hearing this, Neophytou said he was withdrawing the bills, leaving it to the two MPs of Solidarity and the Citizens Alliance to decide whether to continue sponsoring them.

Edek MP Costis Efstathiou said of Neophytou’s proposals that they amounted to indirect assistance to the banks.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail later, independent MP Anna Theologou – who sits on the House finance committee – said that several properties put up for foreclosure are currently in limbo status – whereas on the books of the land registry, they cannot be transferred until all taxes are paid.

Since 2015 delinquent borrowers with mortgages may also engage in debt-to-assets swaps with their bank.

Previous articlePlans to create ‘bad bank’ for non-performing loans

RELATED ARTICLES

Legal Matters

What is a property boundary dispute?

Elizabeth Michael -
A property boundary dispute normally arises between registered owners when ownership of a section of a common boundary or an entire common boundary is contested. Although the Department of Lands & Surveys in Cyprus retains all relevant immovable property information/records including title registrations and mappings indicating the legal ownership of property boundaries in Cyprus, boundary disputes nevertheless do occur, usually resulting in possible asset value depletion and an adverse financial impact. In accordance with Law Cap.224, Section 58, an application needs to be made to the Director of the Department of Lands & Surveys to carry out a local inspection of the property boundary and to make a final decision to resolve the dispute. The Department of Lands & Surveys' requirements for the settlement of the boundary dispute is that for one of the neighbouring properties to hold a title (developed on a plan drafted by the Director of Lands and Surveys) and that the dispute in question should not have...
Read more
Legal Matters

Case against massive hillside development lost

Bejay Browne -
Peyia is mulling what steps to take after losing a court case to block the development of a hillside above the Paphos town. The local municipality had challenged the government's decision to issue a planning permit for a massive development at Ayia Vouni (Sacred Mountain), a hillside that overlooks Peyia, saying that it would irreversibly damage the environment, put pressure on infrastructure and create new homes whilst thousands remain empty. "We are looking into a possible appeal. We have 42 days from December 14, 2020, when the ruling was made, and I can't believe the outcome," Peyia councillor, Linda Leblanc told the Cyprus Mail. "I didn't see what papers were submitted by Peyia or what documents were given to the lawyer, but in my opinion, it should not have been dismissed by the judge as there is ample evidence on the two main points that are required." Planning permission for the project was granted on July 28. Although the project is being pitched as...
Read more
Legal Matters

Conor O’Dwyer arrested outside AG’s office

Jonathan Shkurko -
A British man who has been involved in a long and exhausting property dispute in Cyprus that lasted over 15 years, was arrested on Monday outside the attorney-general's office in Nicosia, but was later released without charge. Armed with a megaphone, Conor O'Dwyer was protesting the court's failure to compensate him for the expenses he accumulated over the years when he was the witness and victim in an assault case brought against two developers in 2008. According to O'Dwyer's lawyer, Yiannos Georgiades, O'Dwyer was only offered €1,000 as compensation for his numerous journeys to Cyprus from the UK at the time. He also had to pay for his own accommodation, as well as his family's. "Conor has been protesting for days outside the Attorney-general's office," Georgiades told Cyprus Mail. "Today, he decided to step up his protest and moved to the main entrance of the building when police intervened and placed him under arrest, officially for blocking the attorney-general's main entrance." Georgiades, who...
Read more
Legal Matters

EC opens infringement for “selling” citizenship

Press Release -
Today, the European Commission is launching infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding their investor citizenship schemes also referred to as "golden passport" schemes. The Commission considers that the granting by these Member States of their nationality – and thereby EU citizenship – in exchange for a pre-determined payment or investment and without a genuine link with the Member States concerned, is not compatible with the principle of sincere cooperation enshrined in Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union. This also undermines the integrity of the status of EU citizenship provided for in Article 20 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Due to the nature of EU citizenship, such schemes have implications for the Union as a whole. When a Member State awards nationality, the person concerned automatically becomes an EU citizen and enjoys all rights linked to this status, such as the right to move, reside and work freely...
Read more
Legal Matters

Speed up reviews of complaints against lawyers

Evie Andreou -
The backlog of more than 2,000 outstanding complaints against lawyers is a 'huge problem' that is tarnishing the image of the legal system, the lawyer who hopes to be elected as the next head of the Bar Association has told the Cyprus Mail. "It also reflects on the people's trust in the legal community since the mechanisms are not operating and lawyers remain unpunished," said lawyer and law professor Christos Clerides, adding that the necessary disciplinary checks have not been carried out. Clerides is a candidate in the next month's elections for head of the Cyprus Bar Association. He said complaints range from unethical behaviour to overcharging and misuse of money. More than 2,000 complaints against lawyers are currently pending before the Bar Association's disciplinary board. His concerns have been echoed by outgoing chairman of the Bar Association Doros Ioannides who told MPs earlier this month that the disciplinary board had failed in its mission, which was to investigate complaints against lawyers concerning...
Read more
Legal Matters

Cyprus Bar Association board has failed

George Psyllides -
The Cyprus Bar Association's disciplinary board has failed in its mission, chairman Doros Ioannides conceded on Wednesday, as he urged parliament to look into changing the way it operated. "The disciplinary board and ethics are also for the benefit of the citizens and not just us lawyers," Ioannides told the House legal affairs committee. "I am the president for 15 years and I preside over the disciplinary board and I am telling you we have failed." Ioannides said the board has 2,000 cases pending before it. His comments before the committee were made during discussion of an amendment to the law on lawyers, which modernises provisions and regulates the general meetings of district bar associations and the Pancyprian Bar Association. Ioannides urged MPs to examine the issue of the disciplinary board which "for many reasons and because of the many cases could not operate as you and we would like." The outgoing bar association chairman said the board should not be elected by lawyers. "A...
Read more

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Useful Calculators

Cyprus property transfer fees

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1404
RUB
0.0112
CNY
0.1286
CHF
0.9230

Top Stories

Do not tamper with the foreclosure law

Articles Editorial -
Cyprus Central Bank governor Constantinos Herodotou on Friday warned MPs against tampering with the foreclosure law which could lead to further delays in banks...

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

We aim to create a space on Cyprus Property News where readers can exchange intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and articles.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point politely. A few things we will not tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes) and commercial promotion.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2005 - 2021