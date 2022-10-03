The leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

4th October 2022
Sales up 18 per cent in first nine months

By Nigel Howarth
The Department of Lands & Surveys reports that 1,157 property sales contracts were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus in September compared with 914 in September 2021; an increase of 27%.

Sales rose in all districts with Limassol leading the way with 398, followed by Paphos (240), Larnaca (226), Nicosia (215) and Famagusta (78).

Total Property Sale Transactions – 2021/2022 Comparison

In the first nine months of 2022 a total of 9,610 contracts were deposited, an 18% increase compared to the 7,003 deposited during the same period in 2021, with the number of sales the highest achieved since 2008.

Total number of sale contracts deposited for years 2021 and 2022 by month

Comments on sales from the director of Lands and Surveys

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the Director of the Department of Lands and Surveys Dr. Elikkos Elias said that around 10,000 sales contracts are deposited annually as well as the exchange of some 16,000 to 17,000 properties as a gift.

Dr. Elias pointed out the Department’s significant contribution to the Cypriot economy with the value of some 18,000-19,000 property sales amounting to €3-4 billion.

In 2021, 18,463 property sales valued at €3.19 billion were registered of which 15,406 were sold to Cypriots, 1,987 to EU citizens and 1,070 to third country nationals.

In 2020, 14,663 properties valued at €2.73 billion were sold. In 2019, 17,988 properties valued at €3.55 billion and in 2018, 8,336 properties valued at €3.61 billion were sold.

