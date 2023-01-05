Cyprus' leading on-line resource for home buyers & real estate investors -

5th January 2023
Cyprus Property News logo
HomeLegal MattersMortgage-to-rent scheme in trouble
Legal Matters

Mortgage-to-rent scheme in trouble

By Editorial
mortgage-to-rent scheme in rough seas

The Mortgage-to-Rent scheme, the government’s latest lifeline for distressed borrowers, is in rough seas after the Finance Ministry claimed to be in the dark over the exact number of eligible applicants.

The Finance Ministry said the potential number of eligible applicants could not be determined accurately as borrowers will not reveal their true income.

Applications are submitted through banks, with the ministry arguing that borrowers withhold information over any state benefits received.

And borrowers need to cooperate with banking institutions or credit-acquiring companies fully.

Last year, the Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary George Panteli said that 3,000 to 4,000 distressed borrowers would be included in the new government scheme.

The cost of the scheme was estimated to €400 million.

A banking source told the Financial Mirror that stakeholders fear the lack of cooperation may see another lifeline thrown to defaulted borrowers wasted, as in the case of the ESTIA scheme subsidising borrowers with toxic mortgages.

According to ministry data, 30% of the 6,393 ESTIA applications were rejected as they were deemed incomplete.

Of the 4,374 completed applications, only 1,050 have been approved, and 62% of completed applications have been rejected.

The mortgage-to-rent plan is for KEDIPES, the state-owned Asset Management Company, the former Coop Bank turned bad bank, to acquire the properties tied to the mortgage at 50 to 60% of their current value.

This way, the debtors would maintain occupancy of the property but not its ownership.

In exchange, the outstanding debt would be written off.

Borrowers will then be given the option to stay on the property, paying rent equal to 2% or 3% of its market value.

Rent will be adjusted annually based on a formula to be decided, while borrowers will have the option of state aid in case of any increases they cannot meet.

It entails a 15-year payment duration, while borrowers could submit a proposal to acquire the property after five years.

The value of the home must not exceed €250,000.

The scheme is currently before the European Commission for evaluation, with the Finance Ministry noting in its update to the House that it expects a reply in January.

The ministry intends to set the scheme in motion before the government’s term ends in February.

Initially, Nicosia had been preparing a mortgage-to-rent scheme to cover non-performing loans collateralised by primary residences and SME premises, with a value of up to €350,000.

However, Brussels shot it down in June, demanding it only covers borrowers with homes worth under €250,000.

Previous article
Best year for property sales since 2008
Next article
Looking ahead to 2023: House prices in Cyprus

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1329
RUB
0.0130
CNY
0.1372
CHF
1.0164

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator

About us

Established in 2005, Cyprus Property News is the Island’s leading on-line resource for overseas home buyers and property investors.

Owned, funded and operated independently, we provide the latest news and analysis of events shaping the property market and offer opinion and guidance on purchasing real estate. 

Our mission

The mission of Cyprus Property News is to provide anyone looking to buy property in Cyprus with up-to-date factual information, without the usual marketing hyperbole and exaggerated claims, to help their buying decisions and to help them avoid making costly mistakes.

Cyprus Property News also has an on-line Cyprus Property Forum where individuals wishing to buy or sell property and those who are facing problems can seek independent advice completely free of charge.

Information pages

© Copyright - Cyprus Property News 2004 - 2023